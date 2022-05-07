Vince McMahon allegedly asked wrestling veteran to watch RAW for two weeks and provide feedback

Vince McMahon recently asked the former WWE personality Vince Russo to watch RAW and provide his thoughts on the red brand.

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer back during Monday Night Wars. His writing was instrumental in putting WWE RAW ahead of WCW Nitro during the Attitude Era. Russo then jumped ship to WCW in 1999 before returning to WWE in 2002.

The wrestling veteran was recently a guest on the latest edition of The Hannibal TV. Russo revealed that he recently had a conversation with Vince McMahon himself about RAW and revealed that the Chairman asked him to watch the show and report on what he thought of it.

"Couple of months ago... and I told him, I was offering my help as a consultant. I didn't wanna be hired, I am never going to work in that environment again. But, I was like, 'Bro, your show freaking sucks, like seriously, are you watching?' It was that conversation all over again. How that ended was, Vince wanted me to watch RAW for a couple of weeks and give my feedback, and I'm like, 'Bro, I'll be happy to do that. I ain't doing that for free. Your product sucks bro, I'm willing to help you. I'm not gonna jump through hoops to help you. If you wanna pay me to critique the show for the next couple of months, I'll be happy to do that, but I was certainly not gonna do that for free!' I was just looking to help the guy because the product's horrible," said Russo.

You can check out the clip below:

Vince Russo has previously talked about the ratings decline of Vince McMahon's flagship show

Vince Russo seemingly keeps up with WWE's weekly offerings on a regular basis. He has opened up about RAW's stagnating ratings on various occasions in the past.

In 2020, WWE RAW saw a decline in the weekly ratings. The pandemic forced the company to shoot its shows at the WWE Performance Center. The WWE PC was later replaced by the WWE ThunderDome. Around that time, two new angles were presented on WWE TV: RAW Underground and RETRIBUTION. As per Russo, WWE told USA Network that the two ideas were going to save the red brand.

Russo added that he thought WWE's pitch to USA Network was a rib. He was right about RETRIBUTION and RAW Underground. Neither of the concepts failed to garner fans' interest and were soon taken off WWE television.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes from this article on your website.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Neda Ali