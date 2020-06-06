How Vince McMahon reacted backstage after Dash Wilder punched Bret Hart's attacker at WWE Hall of Fame

Vince McMahon had a meeting with Dash Wilder after Wilder punched the attacker.

Wilder showed the video to the WWE Chairman and convinced him that he was in the right.

While speaking with legendary pro-wrestling manager Jim Cornette on the latest edition of his podcast, FTR had a lot of interesting things to share. The former WWE Tag Team Champions are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Cash Wheeler fka Dash Wilder revealed what happened after he punched the man who attacked WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony. He stated that he showed the video to Vince McMahon following the incident, and it made the WWE Chairman realize that Cash wasn't at fault and the unruly attacker needed to be contained.

"I did have a meeting with Vince McMahon and I did have to show him the video from multiple angles so he could see that the guy wasn't restrained. There were no cuffs, no cops, no security, just the boys, and a mentally unstable guy whose hands are not being restrained at all. And as soon as he saw the video and I told him kind of like what the guy had been saying, everything changed. He wasn't mad to begin with, he was just worried. But once he saw the video, once he saw the guy was not restrained, he was still a threat and that was the case, he was like, 'that's completely justified.'"

The WWE Hall of Fame incident that worried Vince McMahon

Bret Hart was in the middle of the ring with Natalya, and was honoring his former tag team partner, the late Jim Neidhart.

Suddenly, a fan rushed inside the ring and tackled Hart. In the blink of an eye, several WWE personnel came to Bret's rescue and the attacker was captured. While he was being taken away, Cash Wheeler connected a punch on his face.