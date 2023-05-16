Vince McMahon cannot be blamed for wanting to remain WWE Chairman for life, according to Hall of Famer

Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on rumors that Vince McMahon has a clause in his contract to remain the chairman of WWE until his death.

Last July, Vince McMahon retired from the company amid allegations of misconduct. His daughter, Stephanie, became the new chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. However, the 77-year-old returned to WWE earlier this year as Executive Chairman. Meanwhile, Stephanie resigned. Last month, the veteran promoter announced a merger between WWE and Endeavor Group Holdings.

McMahon will remain the Executive Chairman of WWE following the deal. Rumors even suggested that he has a clause in his contract to continue in his position until death. During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed these speculations.

"'Look, I ain't going nowhere, you know. Do they put me in the ground, just forget about (...) Let's not even think about doing something like that ever again.' That's what that means. So, hey, I get it. I always say, man, when it's yours, how [is] somebody gonna tell you out when you built it? That's a hard hard pill to swallow. You know, it really is. So, I don't blame the man for putting the clause in there and making sure he's solidified in that position forevermore." [39:27 - 40:03]

Did Vince McMahon fire a WWE Superstar for smiling at him?

In 2008, Paul London was released from the Stamford-based company after spending nearly five years there. About a year before his exit, London had an encounter with Vince McMahon while filming a backstage segment, in which he angered the chairman after smiling at him.

While rumors suggested that McMahon fired London because he smiled at him, the former Tag Team Champion recently refuted these speculations in an interview with Wrestling Then And Now.

"I can't tell you how many times I'm asked like, 'I can't believe you got fired for that [limo segment], didn't you?' I was like, 'No!' Like, I was there another like a year and a half, maybe two years after that. So, and I can say that as clear [sic] as possible, and they're still gonna think that I got fired even if they after they listen to this. I did not get fired for the smiling limo explosion thing. Like, I get why they were upset. They thought that I was like smiling my way into the storylines."

