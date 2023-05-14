Ex-WWE star reveals the truth about rumors that he was fired for smiling at Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently refuted the rumors suggesting he was fired because he smiled at Vince McMahon.

London joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. About four years later, he was involved in a backstage segment that saw Vince McMahon pass by several superstars as he headed to his limousine, which exploded moments after he got into it.

While all superstars looked concerned as McMahon passed them by, London was spotted smiling. Rumors later suggested that London was fired in 2008 because of his reaction during the angle.

In an interview with Wrestling Then and Now, London addressed these rumors. He explained that although he had heat with McMahon for smiling during the segment, it was not why he was released from the company.

"I can't tell you how many times I'm asked like, 'I can't believe you got fired for that [limo segment], didn't you?' I was like, 'No!' Like, I was there another like a year and a half, maybe two years after that. So, and I can say that as clear [sic] as possible, and they're still gonna think that I got fired even if they after they listen to this. I did not get fired for the smiling limo explosion thing. Like, I get why they were upset. They thought that I was like smiling my way into the storylines." [6:46 - 7:16]

Paul London had a "weird" relationship with Triple H in WWE

While Paul London seemingly had a rocky relationship with Vince McMahon during his stint in WWE, he described his relationship with McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, as "goofy and weird."

In his interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London stated that The Game was "not the most honest guy."

"There was never really much heat there. But I don't know, he seemed to have his thumb on me. And, there were times when I'd ask him, I was like, 'When do we get to have a match? I wanna wrestle you, Hunter. Like, when do we get to...' [Imitating Triple H]: 'Oh, it's not up to me. It's not up to me.' Okay, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, I mean, you know da*n well if you said you wanted to (...) Yeah, so I don't think he's the most honest guy. But I don't know why he wouldn't be able to just tell me straight up or what his deal was. I don't know what that is."

