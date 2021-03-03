Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard criticized for rumored WWE WrestleMania 37 idea (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not want Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard to book Bobby Lashley as a transitional WWE Champion.

Prichard works on WWE storylines alongside McMahon as the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown. One of the biggest storyline developments ahead of WrestleMania 37 took place this week when Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz on RAW. It has been speculated that The All Mighty could lose the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, thinks Lashley should be involved in a long-term WWE Championship storyline. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Writing With Russo, he told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the new WWE Champion is deserving of a main-event run beyond WrestleMania 37.

“I would love to ask Bruce, Vince, whoever the heck is writing, why are you looking at this guy as a transitional Champion? Just tell me why. Make me understand why. ‘Okay, Vince, well he’s 45 years old.’ Okay, bro, but he doesn’t look 45! Nobody’s gonna know he’s 45 unless you tell them. I don’t know, bro, I don’t know, but it could be so good, man. It could be so good.”

WWE Championship plans at WrestleMania 37

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21. Following the match, Bobby Lashley attacked the Scot out of nowhere. The Miz then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Lashley defeated The Miz to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Although it has not been confirmed, he is expected to face McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

