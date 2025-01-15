Vince McMahon buying popular wrestling promotion is possible after recent developments, says ex-WWE employee; it's not AEW

Vince McMahon has been out of WWE for nearly a year. A former WWE employee recently suggested the ex-chairman could now buy another wrestling promotion.

Over the past few years, several U.S. government agencies have been investigating Vince McMahon. The 79-year-old recently settled his case with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Meanwhile, McMahon is still being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former employee Tommy Carlucci suggested Vince could return to the wrestling business if he settled his case with Grant.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, claimed Vince could buy TNA and build Joe Hendry up as the star of the promotion like he previously did with Hulk Hogan:

"Perfect vehicle for him would be TNA, right? It's established already. They have their own superstars. He can make Joe Hendry a big star. He could build him up like the old Hulk Hogan days, right? That's one thing he can do. So, I mean, jumping on TNA wouldn't be a bad idea. If I'm TNA and I own it, I would definitely listen because, you know, he has the cash," he said. [43:30 - 43:51]

WWE veteran recently addressed Vince McMahon's relationship with his children and Triple H

Like their father, Shane and Stephanie McMahon are no longer part of the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, Chief Content Officer Triple H remains the only member of the family who still works in the promotion.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo predicted that Vince currently has a rocky relationship with his daughter and son-in-law while being on good terms with his son:

"If I had to bet just knowing the plays and knowing the game and looking at the circumstances, I would bet that Vince is at odds with Triple H and Stephanie and Shane is in favor with Vince at this point. That would be my guess," he said.

With Triple H leading WWE creatively, it will be interesting to see if Vince returns to the wrestling business to compete with his son-in-law.

