Vince McMahon called wrestling legend for a major project before cancelling it multiple times (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter revealed that Vince McMahon directly called him and hired him for a major project several years ago, but it was canceled multiple times.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis discussed the Bret Hart vs Steve Austin match getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The conversation went into a discussion about the Hall of Fame being "imaginary", with WWE never truly dedicating a physical space for memorabilia dedicated to it.

Bill Apter said that Vince McMahon directly called him about a project that was akin to a WWE museum. Apter said Vince McMahon hired him on a retainer, but the project never got off the ground:

"Originally, and I don't know if you know this, but I got a call from Vince [McMahon] that they [WWE] were going to buy and take over the Debbie Reynolds hotel in Las Vegas. It never worked out, and they wanted to hire me as the curator of that museum. So I worked freelance, getting things for the WWE Hall of Fame for about a year. J.J. Dillon and Vince McMahon hired me on a retainer to do that, and I got them a lot of good stuff that you see back from the 60s, like Buddy Rogers' boots. I helped them get that. They were going to do that, and they were going to do it at the WWE restaurant in New York, but that never took off." (7:56-8:45)

You can watch the full video below:

What was the Vince McMahon shot that Cody Rhodes took on RAW against John Cena?

Standing toe-to-toe with John Cena on the mic is no easy feat, as Roman Reigns would tell you from their feud in the summer of 2017. However, Cody Rhodes, the heir apparent to Cena (and Reigns), successfully stood tall against the man who many consider the greatest of all time.

During their promo exchange on the 31st March episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes took a brutal shot at John Cena, implying that he only made it because he was handpicked by Vince McMahon:

"You know who chose me? They [fans] chose me. Can you say the same, John Cena? Or was it one guy in an office, who chose you? Who's not here anymore, and we don't talk about him," Cody Rhodes said.

While it's true that Cena was "handpicked" by McMahon to be the successor to The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, it wasn't straightforward.

It seemed to some that Randy Orton was being groomed for that role, but his babyface run in 2004 failed to take off. Meanwhile, Bruce Prichard, a known right-hand man of Vince McMahon, said in the past that nobody worked harder than Cena did during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

While it made for a great line on RAW, Cena certainly rose to the top organically, and once he reached the summit, he proved exactly why he was the correct choice to be the face of WWE.

