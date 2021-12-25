"People don’t like you"- WWE star details how Vince McMahon came up with his new gimmick.

Vince McMahon is known to always come up with creative character arcs for his favorite superstars. The chairman of WWE did just that for Baron Corbin, coming up with a new storyline for him that entertained the masses.

In a recent interview on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, Baron Corbin detailed his relationship with Vince McMahon.

The former King of the Ring winner discussed how Vince McMahon helped him craft a new character for him by observing his personality and the crowd's reaction to him.

“It’s funny because they come up with these ideas. I think it’s just being around Vince [McMahon] for years or Triple H — they kind of start to learn your personality, so they tailor characters, I think. They get this idea and tailor that character based on their interactions with you over the years. It could’ve been something with Vince where I’m making him laugh or just having fun being one of the guys with him and he’s like, ‘Ah man, I got this idea where you’re just over the top happy’ and he always tells me, he’s like, ‘People don’t like you. They’re really not gonna like you when you’re really happy all the time’ and so, it works. And like I said, it’s just fun, man.” Baron Corbin said.

Baron Corbin went through a whole character evolution in front of our eyes starting from when he lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura in a match and failed to reclaim it. The loss saw him spiral into a midlife crisis that had him going broke and in desperate need of money.

The character for him was Sad Corbin which was always down on his luck until he hit it big one day in a casino and turned it all around. The character turnaround saw him go from Sad to Happy Corbin with a lot of riches to his name.

Vince McMahon texted new details about Baron Corbin's Character at 2 AM

Baron Corbin being broke onscreen had to be one of the most entertaining things to happen in WWE this year.

The Mayor of Jackpot City revealed how Vince McMahon texted him details about his new character at 2 AM in an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. The text message revealed how he was told not to shave or cut his hair to add to the character's feelings of going through a rough time.

"It was just this miserable guy with a dirty shirt. The worst part was not being able to cut the hair or the beard. I get a text message at like 2 A.M. from Vince. It's like, ‘Don't shave or cut your hair' and I'm going, okay, where's this going."

What do you think about Vince McMahon's character evolution idea for Baron Corbin? Let us know in the comments section below.

