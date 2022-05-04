Vince McMahon and co. scolded ex-WWE star for asking about faction member's release

Vince McMahon and co. allegedly told former WWE Superstar Top Dolla not to discuss B-Fab's release from the promotion.

Top Dolla was one of the four members of the Hit Row faction in WWE. The faction, which consisted of Top Dolla, B-Fab, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, was called up to the main roster in October 2021 but all four members were released the very next month.

In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, AEW star Swerve Strickland (FKA Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) said that Top Dolla enquired with WWE about the flight information of B-Fab as she was not part of the flight list.

The company told them that she wasn't booked for the week but they found out she had been released when the flight landed. Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Lauriantis reportedly gave Top Dolla "a scold session" for asking about B-Fab's status. Strickland said:

"That (B-Fab's release) kind of put a damper on a lot of things. Tehuti (Ashante "Thee" Adonis) ended up getting his appendix removed and he couldn't wrestle for like maybe another three weeks. It was like me and AJ that were, like, having to wrestle and get in the ring. And then AJ - apparently him contacting them about flight information for Brianna (B-Fab) was a 'no-no.'"

The current AEW star added:

" We had a talk with Vince (McMahon), (Bruce) Prichard, and (John) Lauriantis in the hallway of the arena and it was a little bit of a scold session but at the end it would turn into be like, 'Don't worry, we've got a lot of fun stuff.' Vince starts laughing." [From 16:00 to 16:41]

Strickland said McMahon and co. rebuked just Top Dolla but the WWE Chairman then turned the conversation into a positive one as they pitched the idea of having a segment with Sami Zayn.

Top Dolla is still keen on working with WWE

Top Dolla is still on WWE programming, as the host of the Most Wanted Treasures show. He is still keen on being a part of the show as he still has two seasons remaining on his contract:

"I’m still under contract. It’s a completely different contract... Nobody called me and told me that my contract is being paid out. So I’m planning on doing season two and season three."

The show has featured the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Booker T, Mick Foley, and Ric Flair, to name a few. The first season of the show aired last year on A&E and two more seasons of the show will air in the future.

