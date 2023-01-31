The Godfather compared Vince McMahon to former WWE Champion Ric Flair during his appearance on The Universal Wrestling Podcast.

There have been talks of Vince selling WWE in the future, and several wrestling personalities have shared their opinions on the same. McMahon made his WWE return earlier this month and is now the Executive Chairman of the Board.

Former WWE Superstar The Godfather has opened up about the possibility of Vince McMahon selling the company. According to him, McMahon is like Ric Flair and will never go away.

He added that he doesn't see McMahon ever selling WWE. Check out his full comments below:

"Vince is like Ric Flair, brother. He ain't going to go away. Vince loves what he does. All the bulls*** aside, he loves what he does, man. I don't have [any] inside information ... I just can't see Vince selling [WWE]." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Vince McMahon allegedly returned to try to arrange a WWE sale

As per a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H told the WWE locker room that he was still the head of creative following Vince McMahon's return.

The Game told WWE Superstars that Vince was back to arrange a sale for the company. He added that he is still making the final call for creative decisions.

Ric Flair wrestled his last match in July last year. The match saw him and Andrade El Idolo defeating Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in tag team action. The Nature Boy later revealed that he regretted declaring it as his final match:

"I wish I hadn't said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico in Saturday night. I said 'Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.' And the guy looked at me and said 'Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can't you?' No, no, no that's not the point," said Flair.

Only time will tell if The Godfather's prediction comes true. As of this moment, many in the wrestling business believe that McMahon will end up selling WWE somewhere down the line.

