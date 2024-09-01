"Vince McMahon had no friends" - Veteran claims former WWE boss didn't understand human nature (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has not been associated with WWE for a while, but his influence on wrestling is undeniable. One of his most successful writers, Vince Russo, recently delved deeper into McMahon as a person and how he didn't really get empathy.

The disgraced former WWE CEO has been away from wrestling since being accused of serious allegations of sexual misconduct by Janel Grant earlier this year. The latest episode of Sportskeeda'a The Wrestling Outlaws revolved around Bryan Danielson's recent comments about Vince McMahon, where he recalled how the wrestling booker had no plans for him after winning the world title at WrestleMania 30.

Vince Russo, who worked under Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era, has had many unfavorable interactions with VKM. Russo admitted that McMahon didn't have meaningful conversations with anyone to understand human nature.

McMahon often expected his employees to go above and beyond for the company, and Vince Russo claimed that his former boss may have had no real friends. The ex-WWE head writer explained:

"This is the god honest truth because this was when he gave me the you know, 'Hire a nanny.' He had no idea what he was saying, and that's my point, Chris. What I'm trying to say is, bro, Vince McMahon had no friends. I don't think he was around enough people to have personal, like, me and EC3 like, every week, god bro, the sh** we get into on the show. I don't think Vince really had those conversations with people where he really understood human nature. He definitely didn't understand people's feelings. I can tell you that." [From 02:52 to 03:35]

Vince Russo says Vince McMahon might not have been capable of understanding Bryan Danielson

When Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) won the world championship at WrestleMania 30, he might have hoped to become the next John Cena.

McMahon, though, wasn't on board and allegedly wanted Roman Reigns to get the spot eventually. Danielson had honest talks with Vince McMahon, but Vince Russo felt McMahon would have never grasped what Bryan wanted.

Keeping the creative aside, Vince might not have been the most considerate higher-up to work with, as Russo added:

"So, when Daniel Bryan is sitting, Vince is totally oblivious to it. I totally believe he is oblivious to what Daniel Bryan is feeling at that moment. I don't think he was capable of understanding." [From 03:36 to 03:50]

Bryan Danielson is currently the AEW World Champion, while for Mr. McMahon, every possible door for a potential return to pro wrestling seems firmly shut.

