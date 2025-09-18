Vince McMahon "hates" two-word wrestling term, WWE legend JBL says

Vince McMahon owned WWE for four decades before overseeing the company's sale to Endeavor in 2023. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recalled how his former boss disliked being referred to as a "wrestling promoter."

Ad

McMahon took over from his father as WWE's owner and creative figurehead in 1982. By the end of the decade, the 80-year-old had transformed the company from a traditional wrestling promotion to a global sports entertainment giant.

On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said McMahon did not want people to view him as someone who only advertised wrestling events.

"He comes in as a commentator. He comes in as the promoter's kid, which, by the way, he hates the term wrestling promoter. Somebody I thought had mistreated me one time, and I was p****d off about it. I didn't say much about it, and Vince pulled me aside to talk to me, and he said, 'Listen, John, when you're in their world, it doesn't matter what you've done elsewhere, you stand on your own feet because of the merit from there.' He goes, 'You gotta understand, the guy doesn't owe you anything.'"

Ad

Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations. Since then, he has created the 14TH & I investment and entertainment firm.

JBL on Vince McMahon's reaction to being called a "wrestling promoter"

John Bradshaw Layfield has had a good relationship with Vince McMahon for many years. From June 2004 to April 2005, he held the WWE Championship for 280 days when McMahon was still the company's head booker.

Ad

JBL added that he jokingly used the term "wrestling promoter" during a conversation with his former boss to see his reaction.

"I said, 'Well, Vince, it's like somebody treats you like an old wrestling promoter,' and he looked at me with fire in his eyes. Just saying it, just saying it out loud made him mad. And I told him. I said, 'See, me just saying it makes you mad.' I said, 'That's how strong it is.' He hated that term."

Ad

In the same episode, JBL revealed that McMahon once apologized to him after a disastrous WWE mixed tag team match.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!