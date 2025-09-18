Vince McMahon "hates" two-word wrestling term, WWE legend JBL says

Vince McMahon owned WWE for four decades before overseeing the company's sale to Endeavor in 2023. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recalled how his former boss disliked being referred to as a "wrestling promoter."
McMahon took over from his father as WWE's owner and creative figurehead in 1982. By the end of the decade, the 80-year-old had transformed the company from a traditional wrestling promotion to a global sports entertainment giant.
On the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL said McMahon did not want people to view him as someone who only advertised wrestling events.
"He comes in as a commentator. He comes in as the promoter's kid, which, by the way, he hates the term wrestling promoter. Somebody I thought had mistreated me one time, and I was p****d off about it. I didn't say much about it, and Vince pulled me aside to talk to me, and he said, 'Listen, John, when you're in their world, it doesn't matter what you've done elsewhere, you stand on your own feet because of the merit from there.' He goes, 'You gotta understand, the guy doesn't owe you anything.'"
In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO amid misconduct allegations. Since then, he has created the 14TH & I investment and entertainment firm.
JBL on Vince McMahon's reaction to being called a "wrestling promoter"
John Bradshaw Layfield has had a good relationship with Vince McMahon for many years. From June 2004 to April 2005, he held the WWE Championship for 280 days when McMahon was still the company's head booker.
JBL added that he jokingly used the term "wrestling promoter" during a conversation with his former boss to see his reaction.
"I said, 'Well, Vince, it's like somebody treats you like an old wrestling promoter,' and he looked at me with fire in his eyes. Just saying it, just saying it out loud made him mad. And I told him. I said, 'See, me just saying it makes you mad.' I said, 'That's how strong it is.' He hated that term."
In the same episode, JBL revealed that McMahon once apologized to him after a disastrous WWE mixed tag team match.
