Vince McMahon did humiliating segment with Rikishi "for a reason," says ex-WWE star

An ex-WWE star has opened up about the reason behind Vince McMahon taking the Stinkface from Rikishi on an episode of SmackDown.

McMahon has done his fair share of crazy stuff on WWE TV in the past. One of the craziest segments that he did saw him taking the Stinkface from Rikishi.

In the latest video on Maven's YouTube channel, the ex-WWE star opened up about the segment in question. Maven explained the reason behind Vince McMahon taking the Stinkface from Rikishi. Check out what he had to say:

"By far, it has to be him taking the Stinkface from Rikishi. But Vince did that for a reason. Vince wanted everyone to know, 'If I ask you to do something, it's because I'm willing to do it myself.' What are you going to tell him? I'm not going to do that? Nah! He did it for a reason. The boys backstage knew why he was doing it, and it worked outside the ring." [4:00-4:27]

Vince McMahon has been embarrassed by a long list of stars on WWE TV

McMahon portrayed the character of an evil boss on WWE TV for the better part of his on-screen run in the company. He feuded with several top names, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and The Rock.

McMahon's most memorable moments include being attacked by Austin at a hospital, DX shoving his face in Big Show's behind inside Hell In A Cell, and Trish Stratus turning babyface, and slapping him at WrestleMania 17. It's been quite a long time since McMahon appeared on WWE TV. Judging by his age and health, it's highly unlikely that he will ever take another bump in the ring.

