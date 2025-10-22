Vince McMahon was like a father to WWE star

A WWE star has revealed that Vince McMahon was like a father to her. During his lengthy tenure as the owner of the Stamford-based promotion, McMahon forged close bonds with many of his stars.
A lot of wrestlers saw him as a mentor, a friend, and even a father figure in some cases.
During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, two-time WWE Women's Champion Natalya opened up on her relationship with Vince McMahon. She talked about her complex relationship with her father, Jim Neidhart, before revealing how Vince was always there for her.
"Vince was like a father to so many of us. Like when my own dad couldn't be a good dad to me, Vince was like a dad. Very last very last chapter of my book, I make that call. The first person that I called was Vince. After my sister told me that my dad died, I called Vince, picked up on one ring and was there for me," she said.
She then mentioned that Vince asked her if she needed anything and wanted her to send every single photo of her father for a montage.
Vince McMahon came up with the Nattie Neidfart gimmick
During the interview, Natalya discussed the infamous Nattie Neidfart gimmick back in 2012.
The gimmick had her character pass wind whenever someone was around, leading to an awkward situation. Nattie revealed that a writer came up to her with the gimmick and said that it was Vince McMahon's idea.
She was eager to prove herself as a team player and reluctantly went ahead with it. However, the character was despised by the fans and had a negative reaction.
As a result, it was dropped shortly afterward, and Natalya then pitched a different idea to her former boss.
