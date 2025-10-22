Vince McMahon was like a father to WWE star

A WWE star has revealed that Vince McMahon was like a father to her. During his lengthy tenure as the owner of the Stamford-based promotion, McMahon forged close bonds with many of his stars.

Ad

A lot of wrestlers saw him as a mentor, a friend, and even a father figure in some cases.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, two-time WWE Women's Champion Natalya opened up on her relationship with Vince McMahon. She talked about her complex relationship with her father, Jim Neidhart, before revealing how Vince was always there for her.

"Vince was like a father to so many of us. Like when my own dad couldn't be a good dad to me, Vince was like a dad. Very last very last chapter of my book, I make that call. The first person that I called was Vince. After my sister told me that my dad died, I called Vince, picked up on one ring and was there for me," she said.

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

She then mentioned that Vince asked her if she needed anything and wanted her to send every single photo of her father for a montage.

You can watch the interview below:

Ad

Vince McMahon came up with the Nattie Neidfart gimmick

During the interview, Natalya discussed the infamous Nattie Neidfart gimmick back in 2012.

The gimmick had her character pass wind whenever someone was around, leading to an awkward situation. Nattie revealed that a writer came up to her with the gimmick and said that it was Vince McMahon's idea.

She was eager to prove herself as a team player and reluctantly went ahead with it. However, the character was despised by the fans and had a negative reaction.

Ad

As a result, it was dropped shortly afterward, and Natalya then pitched a different idea to her former boss.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences