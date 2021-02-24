"Vince McMahon made a horrible mistake" - Wrestling legend on what WWE did wrong with Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has been aligned with his father Rey Mysterio on television for a long time now. It was Rey Mysterio's storyline with Seth Rollins last summer that saw Dominik Mysterio truly introduced, as he made his in-ring debut for WWE against the former World Champion at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio is only turning 24 years old this year, making him among the youngest Superstars on the entire WWE roster. Rey Mysterio had a long contract negotiation with WWE and managed to secure a good one after reported interest from AEW as well.

Rey Mysterio likely used his "big money" offer from AEW to leverage a better deal from WWE - something that the company had been giving up to 2019. After a spell of being sidelined due to the storyline between Aalyah Mysterio and Murphy, Dominik Mysterio is a regular on television again.

We asked 17-year WWE veteran and Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich about his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's potential during his appearance on UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said that Rey Mysterio was mistreated by WWE, and revealed a mistake that Vince McMahon made with Dominik Mysterio's debut:

"Big potential, I think Rey paid a heavy price. They have mistreated him really bad. They gave him a good contract now. I believe that Vince [McMahon] made a bad mistake, a horrible mistake, by not letting the Mexican Luchador storyline work. It had to be 'El Mascarado' - The masked father Rey Mysterio giving Dominik Mysterio the torch, the mask."

Will Dominik Mysterio reach main event status in WWE?

It's hard to tell how WWE will handle Dominik Mysterio, but it's not a long shot to assume that they will take their time with how they build and establish him as a top-level Superstar.

In his interaction with Vince McMahon after his debut at SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio was told by the WWE Chairman that there are Superstars who perform for years that aren't able to get the reaction that he did in his first match.

Things take time in WWE, and a slow, gradual, and organic ascent to the top is a better route for Dominik Mysterio than an instant forced push to the World Championship scene.