Vince McMahon may have been backstage on SmackDown for a unique reason, according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Vince McMahon's dislike of showing blood on television.

This week on SmackDown, Bobby Lashley faced Austin Theory and Sheamus in a triple-threat match in the first round of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. During the encounter, The All Mighty got busted open with blood gushing down his face. When Lashley was in action again in the main event, the wound possibly got reopened, and the star was bleeding again. This happened just days after Brock Lesnar got busted open the hard way at Backlash.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Vince McMahon never liked wrestlers getting busted open on TV. He reasoned that the commentators were not drawing attention to Lashley getting busted open because McMahon was possibly backstage and had instructed them not to.

"I told you Vince was there. I'm convinced Vince is around there somewhere because he never liked blood because of TV. Now we've had it two times on major players in two weeks. I mean, you can't go out there and stop it. So you gotta go with it. We've actually had three - with Finn Balor." [From 41:00 to 41:38]

Vince McMahon is playing an important role in WWE's merger with Endeavor

Back in April, Vince McMahon made a public appearance on CNBC to announce that WWE has joined forces with Endeavor, the parent group of UFC, to create a 21-billion-dollar sports entertainment juggernaut.

Mr. McMahon and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel also spoke about the business and fanbase of the new company that will form after the merger.

Mr. McMahon is expected to be significantly involved with the company moving forward and will be holding the position of executive chairman. It is interesting to see the 77-year-old veteran back in the fold just months after he had stepped away from his role as Chairman and CEO after some misconduct allegations.

