"Vince McMahon needs to fire her" - WWE Universe goes berserk after 32-year-old female star's controversial actions on SmackDown

Vince McMahon has built up a reputation for being ruthless when it comes to releasing WWE stars once they are deemed surplus to requirements.

Lacey Evans made a return to in-ring action on the latest episode of SmackDown. She took on Jazmin Allure in her first televised match in over two months. The former United States Marine came out on top by using the Cobra Clutch finishing move made popular by Sgt. Slaughter.

The Sassy Southern Belle has undergone numerous character changes on the main roster. On Friday night, the Lady of WWE came out as a heel character.

During her walk towards the ring, she teased a handshake with a young fan and then denied the greeting. While it was clearly done to garner heel heat, some fans felt that she went too far.

riana @banksalorian being in character or not, this is NOT funny. this woman is a joke. #SmackDown

riana @banksalorian there's other ways to get heat but this way WASN'T it. and the fact that some people don't see how wrong it was is very concerning

Chelsea (Chels) 💜🖤🇨🇦🧛🏻‍♀️ @DogWalker512 @banksalorian I never liked her and she's giving me more reasons to hate her

Red @raj_6909 @banksalorian Vince McMahon needs to fire her

Nia🧚‍♀️ @ThickyDumplings @banksalorian As a person with disabilities this isn't funny! It's disgusting

Paul @NewWorldReign @banksalorian Why the hell is she still working for WWE, the amount of times they repackaged her is unbelievable.

RossThompson @ROSSisTHOMPSON @banksalorian Another thing to the list of why I hate her

haileyy @RatedOwens @banksalorian This genuinely makes me feel sick

mike o @Themikeocchi @banksalorian It's the fact that she's mad disrespectful about people with disabilities and has real life issues with them, that's the sick part

Warrkation ~🦄🇵🇷 @Warrkation_

@KXNGAO Heel or not this is disrespectful and just wrong.She has to be better than this.

This is not the first time Lacey Evans has angered the WWE Universe

Lacey Evans has been a reason for online outrage in the past. She was written off television in the latter part of 2022 before WWE repackaged her once again in December. She came under fire after making some controversial statements on her social media handles.

Lacey Evans began her WWE career as part of NXT. She made the jump to the main roster in 2019 and the company treated her as a big deal after she was called up. Evans immediately feuded with Becky Lynch over the RAW Women's Championship. Her feud with The Man was intertwined with Baron Corbin's feud with Seth Rollins, leading up to a mixed tag team match.

Not only did Lacey Evans lose all her title matches, The Lady and Baron Corbin came up short in mixed tag team action as well. Since then, she has had major programs with the likes of Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

The Sassy Southern Belle challenged the latter in 2021 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She was unsuccessful once again. Since her return in 2022, Lacey Evans has not done anything of note as she has jumped between both brands and hasn't had a meaningful feud on either show.

What are your thoughts on the recent character change of Lacy Evans? Let us know in the comments section below.

