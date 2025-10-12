Vince McMahon never understood 26-time Champion's character and rejected his creative pitches, says veteran Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Pitching to Vince McMahon was never considered easy, but for one 26-time Champion, he found himself on the receiving end of constant rejection from the boss, according to ex-writer Vince Russo.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke a bit about the wrestling legend, 26-time Hardcore Champion Raven, who is widely considered one of the greatest minds in wrestling. He recently announced that he had Parkinson's disease.

When asked about Raven, Vince Russo revealed that he had one of those unique minds in wrestling, but Vince McMahon could never understand him, which is why he constantly fell short during his creative pitches.

"That's where a lot of times he [Raven] pitched to Vince McMahon, and it fell short. It went over Vince's head. No question about it. Vince didn't understand it. That's what a deep thinker Raven was."

Chris Featherstone expressed his surprise at the fact that Raven was never brought in as a creative figure backstage, but Russo said that his intelligence and depth were exactly why it didn't happen. He drew parallels with Bray Wyatt, stating that Wyatt likely went through what Raven did during his time in WWE.

You can watch the full video below:

Will Vince McMahon go up against WWE? A legend answered that question.

Vince McMahon was once rumored to be starting an organization, where he reportedly planned to take many of his trusted allies in WWE and the ones who used to work for the company.

However, according to The Godfather in an interview with Esportsbets, he can't see McMahon starting a rival organization to WWE at 80 years old. He can see him doing something in sports, however:

“I can’t see Vince starting a rival organization. I could see him doing something in sports, but as much money as Vince has, does he need to, or just keep being him? 80 years old. I don’t know why he would. Dude’s got billions of dollars, why not just enjoy life?” he said. [H/T: Esportsbets]

The fact is that with billions of dollars in net worth, McMahon has money for multiple lifetimes. However, it is rarely money that drives figures like McMahon, with accomplishment and status being a larger part of it. However, money is simply a side effect and a matter of fact.

