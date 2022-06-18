"You can change the channel now"- Former WWE official blasts Vince McMahon's SmackDown segment

Former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s highly-anticipated appearance on SmackDown.
McMahon made headlines when it was revealed that he allegedly paid $3 million for a settlement to cover up an affair he had with a former employee. Despite this, he made an appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown, where he opened the show.
The segment saw Vince McMahon declare the tagline of the brand: Then, Now, Forever. He then emphasized the word 'Together' before exiting the ring. A former member of WWE's creative team, Vince Russo, took to Twitter to express his dismay at the segment. He stated that people can now change the channel and teach them (WWE) how to format a show.
"Man, nobody knows how to hold an audience like the @WWE. Guess you can change the channel now. Somebody PLEASE teach ANY ONE over there how to Format a Television Show. I’m beggin’ ya."
Check out his tweet here:
Vince Russo used to be an on-screen authority figure during his time. However, he was most notably known as part of the creative department of WWF (now WWE), WCW, and Impact. He was mostly involved during the writing and bookings in the Attitude Era.
Varying reactions from WWE fans following Vince McMahon's segment
WWE fans in general were unhappy at McMahon’s show-opening promo. Some of the comments came in response to Russo's initial tweet. While some targeted McMahon, others put their attention on the former official. Check out their reactions here:
More news and reactions are starting to escalate following the short segment. While investigations are still being conducted within the management team and with Vince himself, Stephanie McMahon has been appointed as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the company.
Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here