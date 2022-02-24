Ex WWE star reveals Vince McMahon was pitched as Leader of Retribution

It was quite bizarre seeing the entire run of Retribution in WWE, but it turns out it could've been even weirder if Vince McMahon was at the helm of the group.

The stable consisted of recognizable NXT talents such as Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin, Mercedes Martinez, and Mia Yim. All of these superstars were heavily repackaged with masks and given unique names such as T-BAR, SLAPJACK, MACE, etc.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast, Shane Thorne gave details on the different ideas for the leader of the group. The former WWE Superstar revealed that they pitched for Vince McMahon, Edge, and others to be the leader of their anarchist group.

"We pitched ideas to have a lot of different people as the leader like Shane McMahon, Edge, or someone higher. We pitched for Vince to be the leader as well. We went as high as possible with who the leader would be. We wanted to be attached with one of the main characters. I guess, at the start, we were. We were doing stuff with Bray Wyatt and Hurt Business," H/T (FightFul)

Thorne also revealed that Mustafa Ali turning out to be the leader of the group wasn't originally pitched, but they were happy with it by saying:

"When you're pitching ideas, you have to start at the top. By no means is Ali the lowest. He has been in a lot of great moments. We were kind of beaten down by then. They were just throwing us out there with such little direction and we're just getting steamrolled."

Shane Thorne revealed that Vince McMahon loved the Retribution Masks

WWE @WWE



is in action for the first time ever against The SLAPJACK. T-BAR. MACE. #RETRIBUTION is in action for the first time ever against The #HurtBusiness NEXT on #WWERaw SLAPJACK. T-BAR. MACE. #RETRIBUTION is in action for the first time ever against The #HurtBusiness NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/a4a6GnNUK5

All of the members in Retribution were known faces that had previously worked on NXT but still got to wear masks to hide their identity for some reason.

Shane Thorne (FKA Slapjack) said on the Two Man Power Trip Podcast that the masks were pitched to Vince McMahon and he loved it. Thorne also revealed that the masks were originally only supposed to be for the entrance.

"We assumed the masks were going to be an entrance thing. That was a whirlwind of a day. We knew they wanted masks. I don't know if it came from Dijak pitching, even before, he was pitching terrifying mask things for himself. He said he had given Vince that pitch and Vince loved it. " Thorne said.

Eventually, the stable was split after a rather underwhelming run on the main roster.

Do you think Vince McMahon would've been better as the Leader of Retribution? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh