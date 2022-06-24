"Vince McMahon just didn't have any plans for me" - WWE Legend was unhappy with his final run

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said Vince McMahon had no plans for him during his final run with the company.

The Wrestling Machine is a sensational talent to ever step foot inside a squared circle. After wrapping up his career in amateur wrestling, Kurt quickly learnt his way around the ropes and started winning championships in WWE. However, Angle left the company in 2006 and joined TNA (IMPACT Wrestling).

After working in TNA for almost a decade, Angle returned to WWE in 2017, only to find out that Vince McMahon had no plans for him. On a recent episode of Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kurt Angle revealed how he wasn't happy with his second run:

"No, not at all. I went back to WWE. It wasn't a big welcome home. It was more of a, "We're going to show you what you did when you left us'. I didn't have any hard feelings about it, but Vince McMahon just didn't have any plans for me. [H/T - Cultaholic]

Angle returned to join the WWE Hall of Fame and became the RAW General Manager for a few months. After teaming up and feuding with fresh faces, he retired at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin.

Kurt Angle on why Vince McMahon didn't have plans for him

Business can sometimes be unfair to great talents. Kurt Angle was a stellar athlete and performed more than 100% everytime he stepped into the ring. However, Angle was not in the best state of mind when he left WWE.

After years of working with TNA, Angle returned but didn't receive the same welcome and admiration as he did during his first run with the company. In the same episode, Kurt spoke about why he thought Vince McMahon had no plans for his return:

"I was doing more jobs than I was winning. I don't blame him for that. I left the company high and dry in 2006, and coming back, I think he felt that I was a little bit of a liability because of my broken necks. I had four broken necks in WWE back in the 2000s. I also had a painkiller problem that I got myself out of, but I think that he thought I was a little bit of a liability so he didn't want to utilise me the way he should have". [H/T - Cultaholic]

The final match didn't go as Angle planned as there were several hints and rumors for a match between Kurt Angle and John Cena, which would have been a perfect end to Angle's illustrious career. Nevertheless, Kurt lost to Baron Corbin and retired at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

