"Vince McMahon really back" – Twitter reacts to reports of WWE intentionally generating negative reactions for rising star

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has generated a lot of speculation and rumors. A recent report stated that the promotion was intentionally creating negative reactions for Bron Breakker on NXT which caused a huge uproar among the fans.

Bron Breakker has been on a rapid ascend ever since joining the promotion in 2021. He has been the NXT Champion for the better part of his stint with the company and is one of the most popular stars on NXT.

However, the rising star has been the subject of negative backlash from the live crowd during recent episodes of NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, negative reactions and signs were planted by WWE, which could indicate that the company is planning a heel turn for Bron down the line.

Fans were quick to respond to the report, with many sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Is Vince McMahon back on WWE's creative team?

Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world last year when he announced his retirement from pro wrestling amid allegations of misconduct. The 77-year-old was replaced as the CEO by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, while Triple H took over the reins of the creative team.

However, Vince returned to WWE earlier this year. Being a major shareholder, he was voted onto the company's board of directors soon after. There have been conflicting reports about his role in the promotion's creative team ever since.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Vince McMahon’s WWE return has some WWE employees feeling tense—or as PWInsider Elite recently described things feeling as if they’re “walking on eggshells.” Vince McMahon’s WWE return has some WWE employees feeling tense—or as PWInsider Elite recently described things feeling as if they’re “walking on eggshells.” https://t.co/tRAK4iPIkG

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that a talent from the Stamford-based promotion told him that Vince McMahon is back on the creative team. Sapp also stated that someone high up within the company reached out to him and said this information was completely false.

It has been noted time and time again that Vince McMahon is only back to facilitate the sale of WWE. Nick Khan has also stated that the 77-year-old will be willing to step down if it's in the best interest of the sale.

