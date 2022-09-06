"Get the f**k away from me" - Vince McMahon refused to work out with former WWE Superstar ever again

Former WWE Superstar Paul Roma recently recalled the time when Vince McMahon swore at him at a gym.

Roma and Raymond Fernandez, better known as Hercules Hernandez, once agreed to let McMahon work out with them. The following day, Roma approached the former WWE Chairman after noticing they were working out at the same gym again.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Roma explained how McMahon made it clear that he was still in pain from the previous day’s workout:

“I went over to Vince and I said, ‘Vince, come on, man, you wanna work out or what?’ and he looks at me and goes, ‘Get the f**k away from me.’ I went, ‘What?’ ‘Get away from me.’ I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I went back to Ray and I go, ‘He doesn’t wanna work out with us! We must have killed him the other day.’ He was just adamant about, ‘Roma, get the [f**k] away from me.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m out,’ so I did.” [42:47-43:19]

Roma worked for WWE between 1984 and 1991. He later joined WCW, where he became a member of The Four Horsemen alongside Arn Anderson and Ric Flair.

Paul Roma found humor in his interaction with Vince McMahon

After 40 years in charge of WWE, Vince McMahon retired in July amid several sexual misconduct allegations.

Many WWE Superstars have spoken in media interviews about their contrasting relationships with the 77-year-old. In Paul Roma’s case, he had no problem with his former boss swearing at him:

“I just can’t forget that,” Roma continued. “To me it was funny. We did [work McMahon hard], but that’s just how we were. That’s how we train. It was kind of fun. It’s one of those things, see how hard we could push each other.” [43:22-43:41]

Roma also said that he still wants to face Ric Flair in a one-on-one match. The two men have issues with each other dating back to their days in The Four Horsemen in 1993.

