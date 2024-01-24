Vince McMahon role in major deal revealed; Nick Khan also discusses The Rock and Netflix after blockbuster WWE announcement

WWE President Nick Khan recently spoke about Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn stepping back from their roles in the Stamford-based promotion.

In the past year, WWE experienced significant changes in the company. Vince McMahon and Dunn, long-standing pillars of the organization, witnessed notable shifts as Mr. McMahon opted to step back from his role as CEO. He struck a deal with Endeavor to establish TKO Group Holdings. Dunn resigned from his position as Executive Producer by the end of the last year as well.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE President Nick Khan discussed Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn's decision to step back from their respective roles. Nick emphasized the indispensable role that both played, stating that the Stamford-based promotion would not be what it was without them. Khan praised their unparalleled contributions to building the massive enterprise and explained that Vince McMahon, as the controlling shareholder, made the strategic decision to sell the company with a focus on the future.

"There would be no WWE without Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn. Both, in my opinion, the greatest of all time in terms of what they did and what they contributed to build what is now a massive enterprise. In terms of the transaction and moving it forward, Vince was the controlling shareholder. He decided it was time to transact," Nick Khan said. [00:43 - 01:01]

What the future has in store for WWE remains to be seen.

Nick Khan spoke about the 'next chapter' of WWE

During the same interview, WWE President Nick Khan discussed the significant announcements that were made throughout last year and elaborated on their implications for the future of the Stamford-based company.

Nick Khan explained that Endeavor had presented the most favorable proposal for WWE shareholders, leading to the decision to proceed with the merger. Just a few months later, substantial announcements followed, including the most recent RAW-Netflix deal and The Rock joining TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors.

Khan expressed that these developments marked a fantastic beginning to the Stamford-based company's promising next chapter.

"Endeavor had the best proposal we felt for our shareholders and here we are with the Netflix deal being announced today with Dwayne Johnson being added to our board of directors. We feel like it’s a great start to what should be a beautiful next chapter," Nick Khan said. [1:08 - 1:21]

Having concluded a successful 2023, it appears that 2024 is already shaping up to be another remarkable one for the Stamford-based promotion.

