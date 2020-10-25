Vince McMahon's handwritten note accidentally revealed ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell

Ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, Paul Heyman made an appearance on Talking Smack to hype up the highly-anticipated match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Universal Championship in an "I Quit" Hell in a Cell match.

During his appearance, Paul Heyman accidentally showed a handwritten note from Vince McMahon with instructions. Following is the tweet with a screen capture of the exact moment when Heyman held up the note, which had the following instructions.

Identify all consequences if Roman loses, per Vince

This is one of those moments which reveals how much Vince McMahon pays attention to every single detail. After accidentally revealing the note, Heyman tried to cover it up by saying that Roman Reigns had written that he didn't like Kayla Braxton's questions.

What could Vince McMahon be planning for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020?

Despite just five matches scheduled for the PPV so far, WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 looks promising. As many as three Hell in a Cell matches are set to take place. The WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the SmackDown Women's Champion will all be defended inside the Hell in a Cell.

Another huge match announced for the show will see Otis take on The Miz, with the former's Money in the Bank contract on the line. The fifth match scheduled is between the returning Elias and Jeff Hardy. It'll be interesting to see how Vince McMahon will book all these matches at the PPV and who walks out victorious.

