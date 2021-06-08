Vince McMahon's heel plans for John Cena that the 16-time champ rejected

Vince McMahon wanted John Cena to turn heel and proposed an idea which the 16-time world champion rejected. The WWE Chairman reportedly wanted Cena to be a heel in certain places and a babyface in others, but Cena didn't want to do that.

John Cena is a WWE Superstar who hasn't turned heel in his entire WWE career. Cena was "The Guy" in WWE for a long time before he embarked on a career in Hollywood. He is now a part-time wrestler who only shows up occasionally in WWE.

Former WWE writer Matt McCarthy revealed on the We Watch Wrestling podcast that Vince McMahon wanted John Cena to be a heel like Bret Hart, where he would be a heel in certain locations and a babyface elsewhere. Cena rejected the idea and stated that he wanted to be a "full heel".

"Vince kept trying to figure out how do we do like a Bret Hart thing? Where he’s a heel in some places, but he’s a babyface in the rest of the places. Cena was like, ‘If I’m going heel, I want to go full heel.’" (H/T WrestleZone)

Bret Hart was a heel in certain places but a babyface in other places back in 1997. Hart was in the final year of his WWE run, eventually leaving the company to join WCW.

John Cena's rumored return to WWE

The rumor mill has been abuzz lately about John Cena returning to WWE. A recent report has revealed that the 16-time world champion will most likely return at SummerSlam and could possibly face Roman Reigns.

Cena hasn't wrestled in WWE since WrestleMania 36, where he faced Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

WWE confirmed this past week that SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

What do you make of the plans to turn Cena heel? Do you think he can beat Roman Reigns should he return at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comment section below!

