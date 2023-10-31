Vince McMahon's "Kiss My A** Club" was 15-time WWE champion's idea, claims former superstar

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed Vince McMahon's "Kiss My A** Club" was William Regal's idea.

In late 2001, current WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon started what he later called his "Kiss My A** Club." The idea saw superstars get on their knees inside the squared circle to kiss McMahon's bare behind. The first member of The Chairman's exclusive club was 15-time champion William Regal, who had to do the act to get his job back in a storyline.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed Regal was the one who came up with the idea of starting that unusual exclusive club.

"We can thank William Regal for that because it was his idea. [Really, was it?] Yeah," he said. [1:41:39 - 1:41:45]

William Regal insisted on kissing Vince McMahon's behind on WWE TV

In an interview with Metro last year, William Regal discussed how he ended up kissing Vince McMahon's behind on TV and joining The WWE Executive Chairman's exclusive club.

He claimed he was not the one to come up with the idea. However, he insisted on kissing McMahon's rear end. Several superstars later joined the "Kiss My A** Club."

"I was just told that day and I was like, 'Great!' Whatever anybody wants to believe or not, I was arguing with Mr. McMahon before we were walking through the curtain. 'He was going, 'You don't have to do that you know? That's not the thing, it's just you're gonna get there, stop and I'm gonna slap you.' I said, 'No I'm gonna do it! I really need to be humiliated so I can take that spite out on whoever I'm wrestling next," he said.

