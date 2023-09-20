"Are you here to get laid?" - When Vince McMahon threatened to fine ex-WWE star for flirting with fans

In the mid-1980s, Mario Mancini debuted in WWE. The 57-year-old spent about eight years in the Stamford-based promotion, during which time he shared the ring with several Hall of Famers, including Bob Orton Jr., Bret Hart, Harley Race, Randy Savage, and The Honky Tonk Man.

In an interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast last year, Mancini recalled an incident with Vince McMahon. The former superstar was outside an arena in Brantford, Ontario, trying to talk to women when McMahon caught him. The Executive Chairman threatened to fine him if he saw him again outside the locker room.

"All of a sudden, everybody stops smiling. I go [to turn around], and it was Vince, and he goes, 'What are you doing, Mancini?' I said, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Are you here to work or are you here to get laid?' I said, 'I try to accomplish both.' He goes, 'Every time I see you outside of the dressing room, it's gonna be 100 bucks,'" Mancini said.

The former WWE star added:

"So, now I sprint back into the dressing room. I whip open the door, [and] I almost hit Tony Atlas. [Paul] Roma looks at me [and] goes, 'What's the matter?' I go, 'Ceaser caught me outside. Ceaser caught me outside. He got mad.' So, he goes, 'Jesus!' I go, 'I can't go back out there. I can't go back out there. He's gonna find me.' And Roma was, he was the playboy, right? No, I got in trouble!" [49:16- 50:17]

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon seemingly wants to live until 2065

After retiring last year, Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year to facilitate the promotion's sale to Endeavor. The 78-year-old was recently announced as the executive chairman of the newly-founded company TKO.

In a recent interview with The Joe Rogan Experience, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recalled a conversation with McMahon in which the latter told him he wanted to live till he was 120 and would never let the company go.

"When I came back to WWE, he said, 'I'm gonna have this company for a lot longer than you think, Mr. Angle. I'm 73 right now. My mom lived to be 101. I'm planning on living till I'm 120.' He said, 'I'm never letting the company go. I'm always gonna be working here. They're gonna have to pull it from my cold... pry it from my cold, dead hands," Angle said.

