Vince McMahon's last three words about Hulk Hogan "thrilled" Vince Russo

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 01, 2025 16:29 GMT
Left to right: Roddy Piper, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon wrote a post about Hulk Hogan on X after the WWE icon passed away at the age of 71 on July 24. Reacting to the tribute, Vince Russo was taken aback by the former WWE Chairman's reference to faith.

In 2006, McMahon's villainous on-screen character mocked Christianity when he teamed up with his son Shane to face Shawn Michaels and "God" at Backlash. The 79-year-old rarely discusses his religious beliefs. However, he ended his statement about Hogan by saying he would "pray for him."

Russo, a devout Christian, told Sportskeeda Wrestling host Mac Davis he was "thrilled" to see McMahon's post:

"When I read that, that's not the Vince McMahon [I remember]. Didn't Vince McMahon challenge God? When I saw that, you know what I said, Mac? Thank God. Thank God. If Vince is at a point in his life now where he realizes, 'It's not about the money, it's not about the fame, it's not about the power. I had all that, and look where I am.' When I read that last line, bro, those last words speak volumes, absolute volumes, and I was thrilled to see those last three words." [10:47 – 11:33]
In the video above, Russo explained why he rates the early Hulkamania years higher than WWE's Attitude Era.

Why Vince Russo thinks Hulk Hogan's health issues should have been made public

Contradictory reports emerged about Hulk Hogan's health in the month leading up to his death. Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge alleged that his former friend was on his deathbed, but news outlets quickly denied the claim.

Looking back, Vince Russo thinks Hulk Hogan would have benefited from people praying for him worldwide had they known about his health issues:

"This dude had millions and millions and millions and millions of fans around the world for the last 40 or 50 years. If he is in dire straits, Mac, I gotta tell you, I am a firm believer in the power of prayer, and if his people, his fans, and his legions, and those that loved him knew the condition that he was in, and wanted to pray for him, and if you could have had millions and millions and millions and millions of people praying for him, there's a power in that." [8:17 – 9:00]
Russo also revealed how he knew Bubba the Love Sponge's weekly health updates about Hogan were accurate.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
