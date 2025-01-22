Vince McMahon's lawyers desperate; controversial WWE writer shares "only way" to settle his legal battle

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon's legal issues. Never one to shy away from controversy, Russo has often gone on record to lash out at the company for its lackluster creative process during the McMahon regime.

McMahon recently settled his case with the SEC and agreed to pay $1.7 million concerning the criminal charges against him. However, the former WWE Chairman still has to deal with Janel Grant's lawsuit. Grant accused him of sexual harassment and trafficking.

On this week's episode of The Brand, Vince Russo said McMahon's attorneys might be looking to settle the civil case via arbitration. He felt this would be the best way for the veteran promoter to save himself from embarrassment. Russo said McMahon could offer a huge sum to Janel Grant as part of a settlement to make this whole thing disappear.

Trending

"His attorneys are fighting tooth and nail for that thing to go to arbitration. That's his only way out. His only way out is arbitration. She's awarded millions and millions of dollars that she can't turn down and this thing is over." [3:41 - 3:57]

Vince McMahon still has a civil case against him

During the same conversation, former WWE star Al Snow said that the civil case filed by ex-employee Janel Grant would be a problem for Vince McMahon. Snow felt that the issue could lead to much embarrassment for the 79-year-old.

"That civil case is still gonna provide a lot of embarrassment for him publicly. Because let's face it, it's not gonna go quietly." [3:30 - 3:40]

Expand Tweet

With the criminal charges against McMahon now settled, it will be interesting to see what approach his lawyers take toward the civil case.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback