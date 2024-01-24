"Vince McMahon's mustache to AEW confirmed" - WWE Universe reacts to the former Chairman's new look

WWE Universe could not help but notice the drastic change in Vince McMahon's look during a recent event.

The Rock was appointed to the Board of Directors of the TKO Group earlier today. The Brahma Bull, in the company of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Ari Emanuel, among others, rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange this morning.

During the event, WWE's former Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon was seen in a completely different look. The 78-year-old no longer sports a mustache and has dyed his hair jet black. As expected, wrestling fans took notice of the visible changes.

You can check some of the reactions below:

Former WWE Superstar believes he lost his push after Vince McMahon's retirement

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, released superstar Mace stated how Vince McMahon was rooting for The Maximum Male Models. The faction also featured Mansoor, LA Knight (known as Max Dupri at the time), and Maxxine Dupri.

Mace recalled when he was getting pushed in WWE while admitting that he lost the push as soon as Vince McMahon retired in July 2022. He further stated that the former WWE Chairman texted him stating that he was retiring:

"We go to SmackDown. I do a dark match and we talked to Vince. He explains, 'Hey listen. You guys are two good looking guys. I want you to do this male model thing and if you commit to it, then it's really gonna work out for you.' We're like, 'Great, we will commit to anything.' It was a very avant-garde presentation. I think the first couple of weeks, which was the only time I had been pushed in my entire life where they tell everybody to clear the ring. We need to work on these model segments, said Mace.

He further stated:

"Money in the Bank was happening. It was like the go home show for Money in the Bank and there's Money in the Bank ladders all over the entrance way. Vince comes out and he's like, 'Get this crap out of here. We need to work on the Runway show.' Me and Manny looked at each other. We were like, 'This is it. This is it for us'. Two weeks later, text message. 'I'm retiring.'"

Did you like the Maximum Male Models? Sound off in the comments section below.

