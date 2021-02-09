Vince McMahon's reaction after WWE Hall of Fame speech went long (Exclusive)

The Bushwhackers have revealed what happened when they spoke to Vince McMahon on the day of their WWE Hall of Fame induction.

In 2015, Butch Miller (aka Bushwhacker Butch) and Luke Williams (aka Bushwhacker Luke) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by John Laurinaitis. Prior to The Bushwhackers’ entertaining induction speech, Larry Zbyszko gave a lengthy speech that Arn Anderson once described as the worst he has ever seen.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Bushwhacker Luke said Vince McMahon told them to “go on and do a quick thing” with humor. Bushwhacker Butch added that the reaction was hugely positive when they returned backstage.

“They just laughed. The audience got with us. If you saw it, you would know. When we came back out, Vince had been in what we call the Gorilla Position. He came out and he shook our hands. He was going, ‘Yeah, that was bloody lovely, guys. Thank you, you’ve made the show! You guys are the best!’ So everybody was happy.”

The Bushwhackers discuss Vince McMahon, the current-day WWE product, and much more in the video above.

What happened at the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame?

Larry Zbyszko's speech ran long

Bushwhacker Butch recalled how he almost fell off the stage when he shook Bret Hart’s hand during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. He also clarified that Larry Zbyszko used to be very good with words as an interviewer. However, he felt that his fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee was overcome with nerves on the day of the event.

Bushwhacker Luke added that he ran into Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon on the day of rehearsals for the WWE Hall of Fame. He said McMahon was great to be around that weekend.

