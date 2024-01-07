"Vince McMahon's real right-hand man" may have left WWE for a simple reason, explains Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes a recent WWE departee was the "right-hand man" of Vince McMahon.

The name in question is former WWE Executive Producer and Chief of Global TV Distribution, Kevin Dunn. He recently resigned from the company after years of service. During his lengthy tenure with the promotion, Dunn worked closely with Vince McMahon.

Dunn's exit is seemingly a major backstage development since he was a significant part of WWE's production team for decades. While the reason behind his departure is unknown, Bill Apter recently explained why the veteran could have resigned from the company.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter said Dunn might have departed WWE because McMahon was no longer in charge. The Hall of Famer explained how the changes in the company's management following the UFC merger could have influenced his decision:

"You talk about Vince's [McMahon] real right-hand man. If we really strip this down, it's a TV show (...) And again it was his stamp. So he has left because it's a new company, and his partner, Vince McMahon, is no longer in charge. Maybe he just doesn't feel that the new company will be letting him be the key guy anymore. Maybe he has to answer to somebody, and he never really had to answer to anybody except Vince, and after a while, Vince just trusted him enough," he said. [3:25 onwards]

Bill Apter commented on a former WWE Superstar's recent title win

Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on another ex-WWE name, Samoa Joe, bagging the AEW World Title at the recently concluded Worlds End pay-per-view.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter said Samoa Joe was still a compelling entertainer despite being away from the main event scene for a while:

"[Swerve] Strickland, I think, is really good, but if they are gonna change it now, Samoa Joe was the right guy. The interviews and the storylines going towards his final match with MJF, to me, were very compelling. You didn't know where they were gonna go, and I didn't see this culminating in what happened." [20:02 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Samoa Joe after his massive victory over MJF. Will he face The Salt of The Earth in a rematch? Only time will tell.

