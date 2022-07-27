"I wasn't happy about it at all" - WWE Legend opens up on Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up on Vince McMahon's retirement from the company.

Vince McMahon has run WWE for decades. He was the driving force behind the Attitude Era and many global stars of our time. On June 22nd, he announced his retirement as the CEO and Head of Creative of the company.

Ric Flair, who is currently training for his final match, was not happy with the announcement. Flair worked with McMahon for years and the two are close with each other. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Flair talks about the 77-year-old's retirement from the company:

"I wasn't happy about it at all. I love Vince McMahon," said Flair. "I don't know what he is doing right now but I feel like he'll have a hard time. He'll adjust, obviously, but he loved the business, but he made us all who we are from Hulk [Hogan] to everybody. I don't care what everybody thinks, he made us. I have nothing but respect for him." (From 0:08 to 0:40)

Flair also spoke about McMahon's position on the board as he holds a majority of the stocks:

"I know. He's a majority stockholder. I don't know whether he will or not. I hope not. He's a genius." (From 0:44 to 0:55)

It will be interesting to see if McMahon returns to WWE in any capacity in the future.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan replaced Vince McMahon as CEO of WWE

Last month, Vince McMahon was surrounded by allegations of misconduct and a large amount of 'hush money' to settle said allegations. John Laurinaitis quietly left his role as Head of Talent Relations and McMahon announced his retirement.

Fans were shocked to hear this news as no one expected Vince to retire.

According to WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be co-CEOs of the WWE. Khan was rumored to have been groomed by McMahon as his replacement for years and Stephanie is McMahon's daughter. It was recently reported that Triple H would return as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

It will be interesting to see the new landscape of WWE, which will be run by Stephanie, Nick Khan, and Triple H for the foreseeable future.

