Vince McMahon's strange comment about WWE has left wrestling veteran "stumped" (Exclusive)

A particular comment by Vince McMahon about WWE has caught fans' attention everywhere recently. The cryptic nature has apparently even stumped veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The former CEO of the Stamford-based company was present in Saudi Arabia alongside The Undertaker to witness the match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. During his time in the country, he stated that Boulevard Hall, an arena in Saudi Arabia, was WWE's "new home." Understandably, the comment garnered quite a reaction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter was asked about the meaning behind the statement. The veteran journalist admitted that even he was confused.

"I don't know, that stumped me. They just moved into the new building in Conneticut. So maybe he means, it was taken out of context, and it is a home for WWE... They might open an office there for all we know." (10:58-11.20)

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter has also commented on WWE Superstar The Miz's future

While The Miz is known for his portrayal of a heel, there are several hints that a face turn may be in the works.

Apart from reports about a potential character change for the veteran superstar, his interaction with Gunther has also heavily teased him turning into a babyface.

Bill Apter also believes the same, according to his words on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

"Absolutely. Actually, I loved his interview with Adam Pearce after the Bronson Reed match, I thought that was off the charts. Yeah, I think... the fans were pretty much behind him last night (...) This will be different, because the fans want to like him now because of the situation that he has been put into."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for The Miz.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here