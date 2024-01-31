Vince McMahon saw huge potential in released WWE Superstars, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about how well Vince McMahon saw potential in talent at a very early stage.

McMahon made WWE a global sports entertainment juggernaut. However, in the last week, he has been mired in controversy with a new lawsuit emerging against him. The lawsuit was filed by former employee Janel Grant.

This week on Keepin' It 100, Konnan mentioned that Vince was great with talent. He recalled how the former CEO personally went to meet Cody Rhodes and sign him up. The veteran wrestler even mentioned that Mr. McMahon saw great potential in Mansoor and Mace before they were released.

"Let's put a couple of things in perspective. He was smart enough to take a plane to go see Cody to sign him up. That's what you do. You do it in person. That let's you know he meant business. Number two, when we were talking to Mansoor and Mace, they were telling us that Vince saw talent in them. Just like we did. He even saw talent in LA Knight. 'Wow, he's got a great look until they told him he's 40 years old. So he still had an eye for talent." [From 15:15 - 15:55]

Disco Inferno feels fans overlook some of Vince McMahon's achievements

During the same conversation, former star Disco Inferno claimed that the fans often do not credit the 78-year-old for his accomplishments.

"I think people are being way too critical of Vince McMahon's accomplishments. I think they think the last few years of Vince McMahon, they make it sound like it's a disaster and they're thankful that he's gone. He still produced some great television. Vince McMahon was in charge of creative when they started that Bloodline story, which is one of the better stories that we've seen in a very long time in professional wrestling," Inferno said.

The former WCW star stated that McMahon oversaw the start of the Bloodline storyline, which became one of the biggest angles in professional wrestling.

