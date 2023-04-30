Vince McMahon has some "scores to settle" in WWE, claims former manager (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon is back in WWE to settle some old scores.

McMahon had stepped down as WWE's CEO and Chairman last year amid several hush money allegations. However, just when everyone thought his reign at the top was over, he returned earlier this year as Executive Chairman of the Board. He also led the global juggernaut's multi-billion dollar sale to Endeavor Group.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said Vince McMahon was bound to return to WWE since running a wrestling company is the only thing he's good at. Mantell also feels that if the 77-year-old isn't happy with some of the creative decisions, he won't hesitate to let his thoughts know.

"Let's talk about this. He's done this all his life. He doesn't know anything else. He doesn't how to be a lawyer; he doesn't know how to drive a truck, not that he would be a good truck driver anyway. But he knows how to run a wrestling organization, and since he's familiar with that, he'll look at creative, and if he doesn't like what they are doing, I have no doubt that he'll make his feelings known," said Dutch Mantell.

Furthermore, Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon also has some "scores to settle" with those who wrote him off after his resignation last year.

"And I think he has some scores to settle. Everybody that wrote him off saying, 'Oh big dog's dead now." Well, he's not dead. He's back with a set of teeth and he may be chomping some a*** before he's gone," said Dutch Mantell (4:15 - 5:30)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo doesn't think Vince McMahon is running creative in WWE

Though many think Vince McMahon is not only back in the office but has also assumed partial creative control in WWE. However, in a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained it wasn't possible for McMahon to run the creative again as it's a grueling process, especially for a 77-year-old person.

"I am telling you bro because I know what it takes. I know what it takes to write two weekly television shows. I did it for a very long time. They're trying to put all heat on Vince. Guys, Vince is 77 years old. I promise you, Vince does not have the energy to be doing all this himself. I promise you. He's 77 guys, he does not have the energy to be running around like a lunatic, writing, producing, and directing two shows. 'It was great when Triple H was doing it and now Vince is doing it again and his fingerprints are all over this show.' That's bs bro," Russo said.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There have been some major changes to tonight's Raw script. The changes are being made remotely at Vince McMahon's request.



- PWInsider There have been some major changes to tonight's Raw script. The changes are being made remotely at Vince McMahon's request.- PWInsider https://t.co/EJCxzV8ALH

Though there have been reports of Vince McMahon making last-minute script changes, Triple H is still WWE's Chief Creative Officer.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes