Backstage update on Vince McMahon’s status for WWE RAW; several changes made - Reports

Vince McMahon is reportedly not backstage for the April 24th episode of WWE Raw in Chicago, but made several changes to the show.

McMahon was allegedly back in creative when WWE was purchased by Endeavor and merged with the UFC back on April 3. WWE Raw after WrestleMania 39 was heavily panned by fans and many speculated that McMahon was running the show.

Since then, McMahon has reportedly handed the keys of creative back to Triple H. However, that might not be the case for the April 24th episode of WWE Raw in Chicago.

According to PW Insider, McMahon made several major changes to tonight's show. He's not present backstage and is working remotely, probably from his home or the company office in Stamford. The mood backstage is reportedly not the same as the April 3rd episode, but there was some unhappiness in the locker room.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists There have been some major changes to tonight's Raw script. The changes are being made remotely at Vince McMahon's request.



Wrestling Inc. speculated that with WWE Raw happening in a top market like Chicago, Vince McMahon would want to be in charge of the show. Backlash is also less than two weeks away, so it's possible McMahon wants to prepare for WWE's first event in Puerto Rico since 2005.

Triple H in charge of creative, according to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon reportedly sent a company-wide email noting that Triple H is completely in charge of creative. WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed in an interview with LightShed Live that Triple H is the chief content officer and McMahon won't force himself back into it.

Khan did add that Triple H often seeks advice from his father-in-law due to the nature of their relationship. In addition to being family, Triple H and McMahon have been working together since the late 1990s.

- @iamjohnpollock An internal email was sent out in WWE by Vince McMahon and included the line that "Paul Levesque will remain WWE's chief content executive" An internal email was sent out in WWE by Vince McMahon and included the line that "Paul Levesque will remain WWE's chief content executive"- @iamjohnpollock https://t.co/mBNICw2oSW

While there have been a lot of reports about Vince being in full control of creative just like in the past, he has only been making changes remotely. He has not been backstage since the April 3rd episode of WWE Raw.

Who do you think is really in charge of WWE since the Endeavor merger? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

