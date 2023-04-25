Potential spoiler regarding Triple H’s WWE RAW announcement

It was revealed earlier today that Triple H has a huge announcement set for WWE RAW in Chicago.

Byron Saxton and Mustafa Ali broke the news in front of a large crowd outside the Allstate Arena. WWE's Chief Content Officer reportedly has the locker room very excited about his breaking news.

According to Fightful Select, Triple H could be announcing a new championship on RAW. The belt has been prepared for a while now, but it's unclear whether it's a new design for an old championship or a new title entirely.

There have been rumors about a new world title being introduced by WWE. Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed Universal Championship for a while now, leaving WWE RAW without a world champion.

WrestleVotes first reported plans for a new championship via Give Me Sport last month. It was already approved by WWE's top brass and was ready to debut anytime Triple H wanted.

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked."

Would you like to see a new championship on WWE Raw? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

