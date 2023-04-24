Surprising former champion eligible for 2023 WWE Draft

Triple H has promised that the 2023 WWE Draft will be a game-changer for the company. But what exactly does that mean?

What will make this year's draft different from the ones we've seen in recent years? What exactly does The Game have up his sleeve for SmackDown this Friday night?

A look at the image the company has released of eligible names to be included in the 2023 WWE Draft has a few surprising additions which might lend some credence to Triple H's claims. But none of the people featured are more surprising than former Divas Champion Maryse.

Maryse has rarely been seen on WWE programming in 2023 and hasn't competed in an actual match since the 2022 Royal Rumble when she and The Miz lost a mixed tag team match to Edge and Beth Phoenix.

But with her being eligible to be drafted this Friday, is that about to change? With the recent returns of Trish Stratus and Lita, it would be interesting to see what Maryse could add to the women's division in 2023.

Scarlett is also eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft

In addition to Maryse, another surprising name listed to be drafted is Karrion Kross' wife and manager, Scarlett.

Since returning to WWE last August, Scarlett has only competed five times, four of which were at live events.

Her last match came on the January 6 episode of SmackDown, where she and Karrion Kross defeated Madcap Moss and Emma.

Scarlett has proven away from the company that she's a very capable competitor inside the squared circle. If WWE doesn't want to give her husband any type of significant push, perhaps they can do something with her instead.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown After reflecting on everything he has already taken from his recent adversaries, @realKILLERkross , along with @Lady_Scarlett13 , targets @ShinsukeN and promises to take his honor from him. After reflecting on everything he has already taken from his recent adversaries, @realKILLERkross, along with @Lady_Scarlett13, targets @ShinsukeN and promises to take his honor from him. #SmackDown https://t.co/xWml8Okl5V

What do you make of some of the names eligible for the 2023 WWE Draft? Do you think we could see Maryse and Scarlett separated from their significant others? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Would you like to see Maryse and Scarlett return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes