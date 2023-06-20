On the new edition of his podcast, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recalled not seeing Vince McMahon after beating John Cena in 2006.

At ECW One Night Stand 2006, Rob Van Dam beat John Cena to become the new WWE Champion following Edge's interference. This remains one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

While speaking about the win on his podcast, Rob Van Dam mentioned Vince McMahon was absent from the backstage area after the former's match against Cena.

"Man, I don't remember. I don't remember seeing him that night (...) I'm sure he was happy, and I was always told the numbers were really good. It was a great show, a great match, and it couldn't have gone, you know (...) I don't know how it could've gone any better." [0:08 - 0:29]

Vince McMahon was pushing John Cena heavily back then

By the time 2006 came around, John Cena had become WWE's top star, and McMahon was pushing him more than anyone else on the main roster. At WrestleMania 22, Rob Van Dam won the Money In The Bank ladder match and bagged a championship opportunity.

At ECW One Night Stand, Cena defended his WWE Championship against RVD in front of a rabid crowd that booed him mercilessly throughout the match. Edge interfered during the bout's final moments, leading to the 52-year-old picking up quite possibly the biggest win of his career.

Rob Van Dam lost the WWE Championship to Edge in a Triple Threat match soon after, thus ending his only reign with the top belt. The Rated-R Superstar and Cena continued their heated feud on RAW. Cena finally defeated Edge at Unforgiven 2006 to win the WWE title again.

