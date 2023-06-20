Create

Vince McMahon seemingly wasn't present backstage during John Cena's massive defeat to 52-year-old WWE star 

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jun 20, 2023 18:03 IST
Vince McMahon (left); John Cena (right)
Vince McMahon (left); John Cena (right)

On the new edition of his podcast, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recalled not seeing Vince McMahon after beating John Cena in 2006.

At ECW One Night Stand 2006, Rob Van Dam beat John Cena to become the new WWE Champion following Edge's interference. This remains one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

While speaking about the win on his podcast, Rob Van Dam mentioned Vince McMahon was absent from the backstage area after the former's match against Cena.

"Man, I don't remember. I don't remember seeing him that night (...) I'm sure he was happy, and I was always told the numbers were really good. It was a great show, a great match, and it couldn't have gone, you know (...) I don't know how it could've gone any better." [0:08 - 0:29]
youtube-cover

Vince McMahon was pushing John Cena heavily back then

By the time 2006 came around, John Cena had become WWE's top star, and McMahon was pushing him more than anyone else on the main roster. At WrestleMania 22, Rob Van Dam won the Money In The Bank ladder match and bagged a championship opportunity.

At ECW One Night Stand, Cena defended his WWE Championship against RVD in front of a rabid crowd that booed him mercilessly throughout the match. Edge interfered during the bout's final moments, leading to the 52-year-old picking up quite possibly the biggest win of his career.

youtube-cover

Rob Van Dam lost the WWE Championship to Edge in a Triple Threat match soon after, thus ending his only reign with the top belt. The Rated-R Superstar and Cena continued their heated feud on RAW. Cena finally defeated Edge at Unforgiven 2006 to win the WWE title again.

Do you remember RVD's short-lived WWE title reign? Did he impress you as champion?

If you use RVD's quotes, please credit 1 Of A Kind and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...