Vince McMahon sells off a whooping $100 million worth of TKO stock

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been making big moves on the stock market over the last few months, with his latest decision being revealed to be selling off even more TKO stock.

Ever since disassociating from the Stamford-based promotion, McMahon has remained mostly under the radar. That may not come as a surprise, given the accusations against him and the factors leading to his departure from WWE. However, many fans were shocked when he started selling off huge chunks of his TKO stock.

In the most recent developments, Wrestling Observer has noted that Vince McMahon sold off another $100 million worth of TKO shares over the span of 20 days. This was revealed in the SEC filings (via F4W Online) being made public just a while back.

As of now, there is still no official information on what the former WWE CEO plans to do in the future. This also happens to be the third time McMahon has sold his stocks. His first sale came in November last year, and his second and third sales have come in March 2024.

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer has questioned Vince McMahon's intentions behind selling off TKO stock

While McMahon is considered to be a very calculating businessman, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes his recent moves on the stock market may just be out of spite.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that the timing of the sales may be indicative of McMahon's intentions if the latter was indeed bitter.

"Just in terms of timing, it was announced that Vince McMahon is a risk, then he sells 8 million shares. Do you think that was a response? Do you think that was a — 'Oh, I'm a risk, am I? Well, sc**w you, I'm gonna dump a bunch of stock on the market and see how you feel about that.' ... It's just a thought. I don't know that Vince is bitter that way," said Bischoff.

Bischoff went on to say that nothing McMahon does surprises him anymore. For now, it seems only time will tell what happens next.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE