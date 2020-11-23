Vince McMahon sends a heartfelt message to The Undertaker

The Undertaker bid farewell to the WWE Universe tonight at Survivor Series 2020 after an incredible three-decade-long career with the company. The Undertaker will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest to have ever stepped in the ring and it will be impossible to fill the massive void that he will leave behind.

On the occasion of The Undertaker's 30th anniversary with WWE and Final Farewell, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter to send the following message to the man who has helped him take the company to huge heights of success.

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

Vince McMahon also appeared on-screen at Survivor Series 2020 and looked incredibly emotional while praising The Undertaker and revealing how much he means to him and WWE.

The Undertaker's relationship with Vince McMahon

Earlier this year, WWE Network's docuseries 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' gave fans a glimpse of the relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon and the immense respect the two have for each other. The Phenom had the following to say about the WWE Chairman, going as far as to claim that he would even take a bullet for him.

“I can't think of anybody more influential, other than my father, than Vince. He’d be the first one to pat you on the back but also the first one to kick you in the ass when you needed it, I love Vince to death. I would take a bullet for the man. Honestly, I would. Yes, he’s my boss, my friend. He’s been like a dad. He’s been like a brother He’s been it all to me.”

The Undertaker has surely been one of the most loyal soldiers in Vince McMahon's army. It is to be seen what role does The Undertaker play in WWE after bidding farewell to his in-ring career.