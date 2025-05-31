Vince McMahon has serious heat with Triple H, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's relationship with Triple H. The Game took over the reins of the creative team after the 79-year-old veteran wrestling promoter stepped back.
Vince McMahon stepped back from WWE in January 2024 after backlash in the wake of the Janel Grant lawsuit. With Endeavor Group taking charge of the company, WWE gradually stopped mentioning McMahon in its weekly programming and avoided any relationship with the former chairman to save the company from the PR nightmare.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo detailed that if Vince McMahon somehow regained control of WWE, he would leave it in the hands of Shane McMahon. The veteran writer pointed out that Mr. McMahon had stopped talking to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Russo recalled The Game's Hall of Fame speech in which the former world champion had claimed that his relationship with Mr. McMahon was complicated, asserting that the 79-year-old didn't want anything to do with him and The Billion Dollar Princess.
"I do believe if Vince were ever somehow, someway, and if anybody could ever do it, it would be Vince... get control of his company, I think at that point he would knight Shane. Guys, I could tell you right now, there is no relationship between Triple H, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon. There is none,'' he said.
The former WWE writer continued:
''When Triple H is talking during the Hall of Fame speech about how it's complicated, no, bro, it ain't complicated at all; he cut you off, bro. He's not talking to you; he's not talking to Stephanie. He's at the Super Bowl with Shane. There's no complication, man." [From 33:35 onwards]
Recently, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman reported that Mr. McMahon was interested in buying back the company. However, TKO Group Holdings allegedly clarified that the company was not up for sale. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming months.
