"Vince was so mad at me" - Bryan Danielson on the reaction to his pay-per-view match with WWE RAW star

Bryan Danielson has made it no secret how grateful he is for his time in WWE, having accomplished so much during his decade there. He has, however, recalled a time when Vince McMahon was "so mad" at him following a pay-per-view match.

The current AEW star wrestled Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber 2020. The two had an excellent match that was well-received by the fans.

Vince McMahon also liked the match but was angry at a specific spot from it. Danielson took a German suplex and landed on his head, concerning the WWE Chairman in the process.

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Bryan Danielson mentioned how protective Vince is of him. He then recalled Vince McMahon's furious reaction following his match with Gulak in March 2020.

"I was wrestling Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber right before the pandemic. I took a German suplex that went a little bit wrong and I landed on my head. When I got to the back, Vince was so mad at me and he was like, it wasn't anything about the performance. After he got mad at me, I said, 'Was the match okay?' 'Yeah, the match was great, but you can't do that.' He doesn't want me to get hurt," Bryan Danielson said. "You don't want your boss to get mad at you. I saw it as coming from a very loving perspective." (h/t Fightful)

Bryan Danielson's heartfelt Thank You letter to WWE

Bryan Danielson wrestled Kenny Omega to a 30-minute time-limit draw at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. A day before the big match, the American Dragon thanked WWE in a letter on The Players' Tribune. He mentioned his fellow wrestlers, crew members, the fans, and even Vince McMahon, referring to him as "the Big Man."

"Thank you to the Big Man, who I know hates to be acknowledged. I won’t say much, but thank you for the conversations, the life lessons (about both what to do and what not to do), and the best hug I’ve ever received. I wish more people could see you how I see you," Bryan said.

It is heartwarming to see how positive Danielson remains about his time in WWE. He achieved a lot there, including five world titles and two WrestleMania main events.

