Vince McMahon and his inner circle received a "Stooge Report" from a former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently reported on how Vince McMahon and his close apprentices often got a Stooge Report from ring-announcer Howard Finkel back in the day.

Vince Russo started working with WWE back in 1992 as a freelance writer and gradually moved up the ranks and became the head writer during the Attitude Era. After his stint there, Russo also took up creative roles in WCW and TNA Wrestling.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer explained that when he first joined the company, Howard Finkel was given the responsibility of sharing a document with Mr. McMahon that had the latest from what Dave Meltzer was saying about the wrestling business.

Russo clarified that the report never influenced the creative direction of WWE and was rather used for entertainment purposes only.

"I'm telling you man, when I was in the office of the WWF when I started, it was called the Stooge Report. And Finkel was in charge of putting together this Stooge Report and giving it to the people in Vince's inner circle so they could see what Dave Meltzer was saying about the business. But to be honest with you bro, it was provided for entertainment. He had no impact, no say on the wrestling business whatsoever." [From 1:35 - 2:07]

Triple H recently credited Vince McMahon for his success

While the McMahon family patriarch has a set of detractors, his son-in-law Triple H is an advocate of the genius that he brought to the world of pro wrestling.

In a recent conversation with Sporting News, The Cerebral Assassin explained that WWE would not be a global phenomenon if it weren't for Vince McMahon. He also mentioned the important lesson that Vince McMahon taught him.

"When it comes to Vince, when it comes to a lot of people here, but especially Vince, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. None of this would be here. All these people that are here today, it's all to his genius, his drive, his vision. Things change, and he's taught me an important lesson also. When things change, you don't wanna be first in."

Hunter also acknowledged the 77-year-old and mentioned that he wouldn't be the man he is today if Vince McMahon hadn't been there to help and support him.

