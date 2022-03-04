"Horrible human being" - Vince McMahon jokes about WWE veteran

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon gave a very special off-screen interview on the latest The Pat McAfee Show. There was a lot of hype around this appearance as McMahon hasn't given such an in-depth interview in nearly 15 years.

In what was a rather long conversation, the Chairman got candid and spoke about several topics including WWE releases, the perception of fans towards him, and seemed to enjoy opening up about everything.

During the conversation, long-time WWE employee and commentator Michael Cole's name was brought up by Pat McAfee. Mr. McMahon cracked the entire studio up with his comment on Cole, jokingly calling him a "horrible human being".

Michael Cole has been working for Vince McMahon for nearly 25 years

Michael Cole signed with WWE back in 1997 and has been one of Vince McMahon's most loyal and long-term employees. Cole currently serves as the commentator for Friday Night SmackDown alongside Pat McAfee.

Former WWE commentator Adnan Virk revealed last year how Michael Cole told him about an unusual thing that Vince McMahon likes in the commentators and interviewers.

“Afterwards I interviewed a couple of the WWE stars. And at one point Cole goes ‘your look is great.’ And I’m laughing and asking ‘what do you mean by that?’ And he said ‘your height. Mr. McMahon loves that because it makes the wrestlers look even bigger!’ That’s the first time ever being a little guy is a win. I went home, they called a few weeks later, said ‘hey you got the job.’"

Vince McMahon is heavily rumored to return to in-ring action at this year's WrestleMania 38 in a match against Pat McAfee. During today's interview, he did offer McAfee a match at WrestleMania, which the former NFL star gladly accepted.

However, there is no confirmation yet on who his opponent will be. There was speculation that this interview would kick off a program between McMahon and McAfee.

Would you like to see a match between McMahon and McAfee? Give your thoughts in the comments down below!

