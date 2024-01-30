Vince McMahon text messages make the lawsuit findings "simple," ex-WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes certain elements of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon are "simple" due to text message evidence.

On January 25, former WWE employee Grant accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking between 2019 and 2022. The 67-page lawsuit included several screenshots of graphic text messages that were allegedly sent by McMahon.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion agreed that some people will stop watching WWE due to the allegations against McMahon. He also highlighted how the text message exchanges could be vital evidence:

"I've already read people saying that [they will stop watching WWE] already," Russo said. "Let's be honest, she gave, as evidence, text messages. Bro, all they have to do is get Vince's phone records, and they're going to do that. They're gonna get Vince's phone records, and they're gonna be able to tell if those text messages came from Vince's phone. I mean, it's that simple." [5:36 – 6:05]

Vince Russo believes the allegations against Vince McMahon

Shortly after Janel Grant's lawsuit was filed, Vince McMahon claimed it was "replete with lies" and "made-up instances that never occurred." The 78-year-old later resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, adding that he did so "out of respect" for the organization.

Vince Russo thinks Grant's allegations must be true due to the screenshot evidence included in the lawsuit:

"If she's putting these text messages out there and they're not true, I can't see anybody doing that because they're going to get those phone records, and they will be able to pull up every freaking text off his phone." [6:06 – 6:22]

Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, released a statement via her client during an interview with Law&Crime on January 26. Callis said Grant "hopes any doors of secrecy have been blown off their hinges." She also encouraged others to speak out if they have ever suffered harm working for WWE.

