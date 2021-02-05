Vince McMahon thought famous WWE exit was a rib (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that Vince McMahon thought his move from WWE to WCW in 1999 was a joke.

On an episode of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone about his exit from WWE. He said he was burnt out working for Vince McMahon and he did not feel like the WWE Chairman cared about him or his family.

Russo also recalled the exact conversation that he had with Vince McMahon after he agreed to work for WWE’s main rival.

“Bro, Vince was expecting me at The Meadowlands on Monday, so the only time I could call, bro, was my layover between Philly and Connecticut. I had to call and say, ‘Bro, I ain’t coming to work tomorrow. I signed with WCW.’ So, bro, I called him and I’ll never forget this, Chris, he thought it was a rib, and I’m like, ‘No, bro, I’m not gonna be there tomorrow. I’m working for WCW.’”

Vince McMahon did not expect Vince Russo to leave

Vince McMahon and Vince Russo

According to Vince Russo, Vince McMahon threatened to sue him for leaving WWE for WCW. Russo explained that it was not possible due to the fact that he did not even have a contract with WWE.

Russo added that Vince McMahon was caught off-guard by his departure and he did not know what to say.

