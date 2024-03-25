Vince McMahon forced top name to act against will on WWE TV; was threatened with being fired, superstar confesses

Vince McMahon knew exactly what he wanted from his wrestlers on WWE TV and was strict enough to ensure that they followed through. A superstar has detailed such a moment when he was threatened with being fired if he didn't do exactly what the boss said.

In 2017, Enzo Amore had gone from one of the most talented young up-and-coming stars in WWE to one that no one was sure would last in the company. Rumors of his unpopularity backstage had spread, with a report saying that he was thrown off a tour bus by Roman Reigns for being obnoxious.

During a Q&A hosted by SoCalVal for Monopoly Events, Enzo Amore was asked about the moment he turned heel on WWE TV. That infamous segment involved Enzo asking a pregnant Maryse who the father of her child was on the day she and The Miz announced they were having a baby.

During that same day, he was completely buried in a promo by The Miz, who called him out for talking too much and getting thrown off a tour bus, referring to the rumor about Amore's unpopularity backstage.

Amore said this was a promo that had been approved by Vince McMahon, and everything he said was written by the then-WWE Chairman. Enzo claimed that McMahon told him that if he veered from the script, he would be fired. He had to turn heel even though he wanted to be face.

"I was told you're turning heel and if you respond to The Miz, you're gonna get fired. Shut up, take the brow-beating from Miz. Save it for the one line that we'll make you say which will definitely turn you into a heel because that's a pregnant woman who's married to that guy you're in the ring with, and you just said to his wife, 'You don't need to say, How you doin'. The question you need to ask is, who's the daddy?' That was written by Vince McMahon, delivered by me, and meant to turn me into the bad guy, and it did. I, if I'm honest, never wanted to turn heel." (12:21 - 13:10)

Enzo Amore felt that Vince McMahon was dedicated

Although he had a lot of heat backstage, Amore still had words of praise for Vince McMahon when he was asked, even after his WWE release.

Enzo praised Vince's training regimen and dedication to the business:

"It's crazy: he still trains every day, still does everything but he's hands on on so many things, not because he micromanages or not because he can't let people succeed and do things, but when it comes to creative and the shows, he's at RAW and SmackDown every week."

McMahon is now no longer involved with WWE, bug his legacy will likely linger for years to come.